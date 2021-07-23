Cat Token (CAT) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $534,696.22 and $83,922.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00369393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

