Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $209.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.21 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.