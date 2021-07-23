Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBOE opened at $117.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.87.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

