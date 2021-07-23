Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 45,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 642,052 shares.The stock last traded at $119.56 and had previously closed at $117.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.