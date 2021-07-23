CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $6,729.34 and $20.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006115 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000140 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

