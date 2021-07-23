CCUniverse (UVU) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,718.74

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,718.74 and $44.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006118 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

