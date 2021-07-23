Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 15,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 41,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

