Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $626.61 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00007217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $626.61 million and $16.18 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00101167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00139498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.92 or 0.99922484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

