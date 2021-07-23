Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

