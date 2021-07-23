Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 609,503 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,316,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,317,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 960,135 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVE opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.