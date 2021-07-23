Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.39

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 29261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.