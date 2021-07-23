Centaur Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Centaur has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $421,785.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.26 or 0.00870070 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

