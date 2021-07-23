Centerra Gold (CGAU) & The Competition Critical Review

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Centerra Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centerra Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion $408.54 million 4.83 Centerra Gold Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.22

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Centerra Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Centerra Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 1 6 1 0 2.00 Centerra Gold Competitors 744 3320 3537 104 2.39

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.20%. Given Centerra Gold’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% Centerra Gold Competitors 295.09% 5.48% 0.04%

Summary

Centerra Gold peers beat Centerra Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

