Central Valley Community Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $22.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $272.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.