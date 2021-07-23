Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $272.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $22.51.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

