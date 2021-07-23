Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.