Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Carol Arrowsmith Buys 49,286 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Carol Arrowsmith purchased 49,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24).

Shares of LON:CNA traded down GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 48.04 ($0.63). The company had a trading volume of 26,662,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451,520. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.45. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

