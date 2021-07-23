Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Century Casinos posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 million, a PE ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 3.15. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

