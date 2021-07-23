Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

