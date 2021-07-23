CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 57,040 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $148,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $176,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $260,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

