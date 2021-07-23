CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$128.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIB.A. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.10.

GIB.A traded up C$1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$115.77. 124,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,749. The company has a market cap of C$28.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12. CGI has a 1-year low of C$80.29 and a 1-year high of C$116.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$111.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

