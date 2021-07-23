Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $824,518.00

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $10.45 million and $824,518.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.92 or 0.00869252 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,511,114 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

