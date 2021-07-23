ChainX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $544,336.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. ChainX has a total market cap of $29.70 million and approximately $544,336.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChainX has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00008174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00141639 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,420.11 or 0.99772384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,847,875 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

