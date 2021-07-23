Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Shares Down 1.2%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) shares were down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 19,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90.

About Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.