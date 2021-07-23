Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%.

Shares of Champions Oncology stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 30,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57. Champions Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $138.18 million, a PE ratio of -93.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

