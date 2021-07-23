ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Eric Sidle Sells 2,641 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $22.56. 9,626,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,781. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.