ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Eric Sidle Sells 2,641 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $22.56. 9,626,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,781. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.