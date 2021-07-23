ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Major Shareholder Sells $9,931,452.50 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $9,931,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00.

CHPT stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 9,626,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $53,400,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

