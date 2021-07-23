Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $393.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.13 and a 52 week high of $393.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

