Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,033,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

CRL opened at $393.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.13 and a 52 week high of $393.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

