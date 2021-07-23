Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Raised by Raine Capital LLC

Raine Capital LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Raine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $726.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,521. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $554.26 and a one year high of $749.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.67.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.