Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 375,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

FAST Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

