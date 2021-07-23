Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,246 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $36,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.94. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

