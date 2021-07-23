Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.46. Chegg posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 400.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.65, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

