Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.92% of Chemed worth $67,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $79,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $29,753,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chemed by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $474.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.99. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

