Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Announces Earnings Results

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $202.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127 in the last three months. 19.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.