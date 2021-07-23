Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHMI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.