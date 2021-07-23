Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $78,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 27.8% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 25,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.61.

CVX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.99. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.