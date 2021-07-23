Chi Gastoken (CHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $312,137.90

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $312,137.90 and approximately $133,925.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

