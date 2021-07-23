Chiliz Trading Down 1.2% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $201.48 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.11 or 0.00861900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.