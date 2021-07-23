Chimpion (BNANA) Hits Market Cap of $70.50 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Chimpion has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00006616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $70.50 million and $502,580.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00875677 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

