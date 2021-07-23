Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 607,679 shares.The stock last traded at $12.92 and had previously closed at $13.76.

CD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -275.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

