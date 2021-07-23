Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9,806.41

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9,806.41 and traded as high as $10,675.15. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $10,458.75, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LDSVF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

