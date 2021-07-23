Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 214,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,066. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.94 and a 52 week high of C$14.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 85.32.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

