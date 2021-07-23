Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$15.25 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.89.

CHP.UN stock remained flat at $C$14.62 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.94 and a 52 week high of C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

