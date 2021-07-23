Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.13.

TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.60. 214,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.56. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.94 and a 12 month high of C$14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 85.32.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

