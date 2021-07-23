Chonk (CHONK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,456.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Chonk has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $46.94 or 0.00143816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $1.83 million and $2,456.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.00859379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

