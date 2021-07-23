Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2672 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

