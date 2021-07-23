Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl Acquires 440,000 Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Stock

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl acquired 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £528,000 ($689,835.38).

Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl acquired 20,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £36,200 ($47,295.53).

On Tuesday, May 18th, Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl acquired 30,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($71,335.25).

MEAL stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.57). 937,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,941. Parsley Box Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 211.80 ($2.77). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.02.

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

