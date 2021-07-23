Christian Beedgen Sells 28,000 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $106,272.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 731,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,634. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 663,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 537,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $5,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

