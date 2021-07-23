Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.04 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $141.04 million and approximately $281.89 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.95 or 0.00861705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

